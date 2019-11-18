Elderly Mill Village man shooting death ruled accidental

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook believes an elderly Mill Village man may have slipped in the snow and accidentally shot himself to death.

The coroner is waiting on some last minute details to rule formally, but Cook says that it happened along Route 6, not far from Mill Village.

The most likely scenario from evidence at the scene is that 83-year-old John Schroyer was walking and carrying his rifle near Route 6 when he slipped in the snow. The rifle discharged, striking Schroyer in the chest.

JET 24/FOX 66 are being told that it is not unusual for Schroyer to take his rifle when he walked along his property.