Elderly woman dies following Thursday afternoon accident in Chautauqua County

A fatal traffic accident took place in Chautauqua County.

An elderly woman is dead after running a stop sign in the town of Sheridan. The sheriff’s department reports the victim failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by a tanker truck carrying liquified propane.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened about 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Center Road and South Roberts Road in the town of Sheridan.

According to police, a tanker truck operated by 52-year old Manuel Esquilin-Gonzalez was traveling north on Center Road and 85-year old Henrietta Graziano was traveling east on S. Roberts Road.

The victim failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection and pulled out in front of the tanker truck. The truck struck the sedan and overturned.

The tanker was carrying liquid propane, which leaked onto the roadway. The HazMat response team cleaned up the spill and the intersection was closed down for a period of time.

Graziano was flown to UPMC Hamot where she died of her injuries.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports no charges will be filed as a result.