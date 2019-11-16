Eleanor Smeal, a leading figure in American feminist movement, speaks at Jefferson Educational Society’s Global Summit

A leading figure in the American feminist returns to Erie.

Eleanor Smeal rounding out the Jefferson Educational Society’s Global Summit tonight. Smeal speaking about the women’s movement ad the progress being made.

She hopes her knowledge about the movement energizes people to make a change.

“Our democracy needs more activity, more people to vote, more people to understand the very complex issues facing our times. It’s no time to go backwards, it’s time to go forwards.” Smeal said.

The Jefferson Educational Society honoring Smeal with the Hagen Dignitas Award tonight as well.