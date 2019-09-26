Elected officials attend Second Harvest Food Bank Legislative Challenge

Elected officials teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank tonight for a friendly competition with a good cause in mind.

Tonight was the seventh annual “Legislative Challenge” whits pits four teams of elected officials against one another. The competition is to see which team is able to put the most labels on cans of beets.

Karen Seggi, Executive Director of the Second Harvest Food Bank, telling us that this is an opportunity to put politics aside and come together to help out hunger.

“They’re usually divided by parties, so this is one opportunity for them to all get together and work collaboratively and do something good in the community,” Seggi said. “I know they feel good about it, I certainly feel good about it and I know the community appreciates it.”

Representative Pat Harkins as well as County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper took part in tonight’s competition.