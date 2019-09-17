Election Board to certify the ballot for the fall and approving changes in polling locations

Members of the Erie County election board will be certifying the ballot for this fall, and also work on approving a handful of changes in polling locations.

The Election Board includes 6 of the 7 members of County Council. Dr. Kyle Foust can not vote because he is running for re-election.

After that meeting, council members are expected to start their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, which could include a vote on buying new voting machines from Dominion Voting for slightly less than $3 million.

These meetings are being held at Brevilier Village in Harborcreek