Election Day Trolley, Republican and Democratic parties offering rides to the polls today

The Election Day Trolley will be rolling through Erie taking voters to and from the polls Tuesday.
The trolley started the trip at Erie City Hall at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Stops are planned for Mid City Towers, Pfeiffer-Burleigh School, Tullio Towers and Luther Memorial School.
After that, the trolley will make stops at Mercy Terrace, Trinity United Methodist, Grandview Manor and Joanna Connell School.
Drop-offs will be made at the pick-up locations throughout the day, with the trolley wrapping up by 1 p.m.
Also, both the Republican and Democratic parties are offering voters a free ride to their polling place.
If you would like to cast your ballot in person but don’t have a way to get to there, call the number that relates to your party registration.
For Democrats, that number is 814-790-5408. For Republican voters, that number is 814-580-0438.
Full Election Day Trolley schedule:
8:45 a.m.-9:00 a.m. — Meet at City Hall/626 State St.
9:05 a.m. — Arrive at Mid City Towers/12 E. 9th St. (Location #1)
9:20 a.m. — Arrive at Pfeiffer-Burleigh School, 235 E. 11th St. (Polling Place for Mid City Towers)
9:45 a.m. — Return residents to Mid City Towers
9:55 a.m. — Arrive at Tullio Towers/21 W. 9th St. (Location #2)
10:10 a.m. — Arrive at Luther Memorial Church, 225 W. 10th St. (Polling Place for Tullio Towers)
10:35 a.m. — Return residents to Tullio Towers
10:47 a.m. — Arrive at Mercy Terrace/430 E. Grandview Blvd. (Location #3)
11:05 a.m. — Arrive at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3952 Pine Avenue (Polling Place for Mercy Terrace)
11:40 a.m. — Return residents to Mercy Terrace
11:55 a.m. — Arrive at Grandview Manor/4210 Davison Avenue (Location #4)
12:10 p.m. — Arrive at Joanna Connell School Gym, 1820 E. 38th St. (Polling Place for Grandview Manor)
12:45 p.m. — Return residents to Grandview Manor