The primary election is coming up next week. Voters can head to the polls on May 17th.

Erie County election officials said that if you applied for a mail in ballot you can send it by mail or place it in the drop box outside the Erie County Courthouse.

Officials said that, traditionally, fewer people vote in primary elections. However, they said that mail in ballots can make voting more accessible.

“So far we’ve processed 19,818 applications, and we’ve received 6,492 voted ballots. I f you applied for a mail in ballot, you need to get it into our office as soon as possible,” said Tonia Fernandez, Election Supervisor, Erie County Board of Elections.

Fernandez said they must receive mail in ballots by May 17 at 8 p.m.

She added that there are about 84,599 registered Democrats and about 67,725 registered Republicans in Erie County.

“I’ll be out of town for work and I want to make sure that I vote in this election. I think it’s always important to vote in elections. You can’t really have a say in how things happen and how to make a difference in your world or in your community without voting,” said Vanessa Butler, Voting in Primary.

“I’m going to vote as a mail in. I’m going to be working at one of the poles. So I’m going to do the mail in. I think it’s really important to vote. So, get out there and vote,” said Kathi Greer, Voting in the Primary.