Election officials report no signs of fraudulent ballots in Erie County

Erie County’s top elections official saying thus far they have not spotted any signs of fraudulence with the election locally.

Clerk of Elections Doug Smith saying the state is currently still inputting voter information in a statewide system, noting there were a few mail-in ballots not matching the correct names.

This happened with a printing error.

An example: The name on the outside envelope not matching the name on the ballot.

Smith saying the issue impacted about a dozen ballots, all of which have been resolved.

“So far, in Erie, we haven’t seen anything that I could describe as widespread or otherwise intentional. I know there have been fear sowed about.” Smith said.

The county is scheduled to certify their vote count on the 19th, followed by a statewide certification on November 23rd.