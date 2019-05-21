Election Trolley is back by popular demand.

The EMTA BayLiner Trolley will provide rides to the election polls.

The Trolley taking place on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

The schedule is as follows…

Grandview Manor – 8:20 a.m.

Ostrow Apartments – 8:25 a.m.

Mercy Terrace Apartmetns – 9:20 a.m.

Mid City City Towers – 10:10 a.m.

Tullio Towers – 10:40 a.m.

Community Liaison Michael Outlaw says this is a tradition the Schember administration wanted to carry on.

” It’s time to get out and vote,” said Outlaw. “The Mayors office is to support the residences, and help them get out and vote. We understand what happens locally impacts what happens on a state level, which impacts the nation.”

If you are in need of transportation to and from the voting polls you can call either the democratic or republican party for a lift. The Democratic party can be reached at (814)790-5408, Republican party can be reached at (814) 580-0438,Both parties will be give free rides until 6 p.m.

