With record high gas prices across the country, a lot of people are trading in four wheels for two-wheels with power.

Julia Hazel was live with more on who is picking up on this trend.

Store owners tell us electric bike sales have gone through the roof, and they say this is just the beginning of people finding more affordable ways of getting around.

“People are definitely going to go electric, it’s the wave of the future,” said Peter McMaster, owner, Competitive Gear.

And he’s not talking about electric cars…. Bike shop owners say electric bike sales have soared since gas prices began to sky rocket.

“It’s increased I’d say 500 percent this year. We have probably 50 in stock right now. We have only 5 built because we can’t keep up with building them,” said McMaster.

Buying an electric bike can cost $1,500 dollars or more. But, it’s an investment many people here in Erie are making to avoid the pain at the pump.

“Let’s be honest, at $5 a gallon, if you have something that will assist you and make it easier to get to work with our gas prices it really does make a big difference,” said Brian Morgan, general manager, Bert’s Bikes & Fitness.

Depending on the battery, some bikes only take 2 to 5 hours to charge, and can be ridden anywhere from 45 to 100 miles per charge.

And when you are ready to take it out on the road, some models can go up to 28 miles per hour.

While some people are buying electric bikes for economic reasons, others are using them for leisure time.

“It’s like having a vehicle, it’s a smooth ride. When you are on the bike and your peddling it’s natural, it’s amazing,” said Morgan.

The owner of Competitive Gear tells us he finally got the shipment of bikes he ordered two years ago.

As for the electric bikes, both Bert’s and Competitive Gear have them in stock. But for how long is anyone’s guess.