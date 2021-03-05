Electric vehicle charging stations the latest addition at Presque Isle State Park

Electric vehicle charging stations are becoming the latest addition to Presque Isle State Park.

These newly installed electric vehicle charging stations will have a positive impact on the environment, and supports local economic measures through partnering with an electric company out of Crawford County.



The Park Operations Manager Matt Greene says Erie is prepared for more electric cars, which are growing in popularity.



“We’re excited to have this as one of the amenities for Presque Isle, because we know we’re getting those vehicles that are coming in and out of here. We know that you have to do a little planning when it comes to electrical vehicles, and having this on the map for us here at our state park, as well as many other state parks across Pennsylvania now, is good because we know that Presque Isle is a destination for a lot of people,” said Matt Greene, park operations manager, Presque Isle State Park.

Greene says about 30 other state parks in Pennsylvania are also committed to this plan.