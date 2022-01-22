Electrical issue leads to house fire in Meadville

A fire broke out at 539 North Street in Meadville on January 22nd.

Calls for this fire went out shortly after 9 a.m.

According to the Chief of the Meadville Fire Department 16, Pat Wiley, the fire was the result of an electrical issue due to a malfunction with an aquarium pump.

The fire was contained to the dining room area of the house.

All residents of the house were able to safely escape and no injuries were reported.

