Electrical issue leads to house fire in Meadville

A fire broke out at 539 North Street in Meadville on January 22nd.

Calls for this fire went out shortly after 9 a.m.

According to the Chief of the Meadville Fire Department 16, Pat Wiley, the fire was the result of an electrical issue due to a malfunction with an aquarium pump.

The fire was contained to the dining room area of the house.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

All residents of the house were able to safely escape and no injuries were reported.