Elevate Church collecting grocery donations to those in need

One local church is collecting food donations to help people in need.

Members of Elevate Church are hosting week long ‘Grocery Give’ drives. This is the second week that team members of the church are collecting non-perishable food items.

So far, the church has received over 2,500 pounds of groceries. Their goal is to collect 10,000 pounds of food to distribute to those in need.

“We know that food is one of the biggest things that we can help provide in this COVID-19 season and it’s just our heart as a church to see a need and meet a need and that’s really what we’re doing with this grocery give.” said Will Law, Associate Pastor at Elevate Church.

Elevate will also host a drive-thru free pancake breakfast from 9:30am to noon on Saturday.