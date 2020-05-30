Elevate Church continues to provide free lunches to those in need

One church continued to provide free lunches to those in need today.

Every Saturday in May Elevate Church has handed out free pancakes to members of the public in need of a hot meal.

Elevate church has now served over 200 meals each weekend.

The meals have been handed out from noon to 4 p.m.

Recipients of the meals had the opportunity to drive up to the doors of the church and have volunteers put the pancakes in the trunk of their car.

One pastor said that right now is the time to give back to the community.

“To see people that we can impact right away with a hot meal. So many people that we know that don’t know maybe where that’s coming from and we can be that beacon of hope to them in the city at this time,” said Will Law, Pastor of Elevate Church.

The pastor added that next Saturday volunteers at Elevate Church will be handing out free groceries from noon to 4 p.m.