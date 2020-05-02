Elevate Church distributes free pancake breakfast to those in need during time of quarantine

It was a day of giving back for one area church this morning. Elevate Church distributed free pancake breakfasts to those in need.

The church will be distributing pancakes for those in need on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon through out the time of quarantine.

The public is invited to drive up to the church and receive pancakes for each individual inside of the vehicle.

Visitors are asked to wear masks and remain inside their vehicles. A team of volunteers wearing masks and gloves will hand the breakfasts to the individuals inside of the vehicle.

The lead pastor at the church stated that the church was well prepared for this type of event.

“The reality is, we were made for this. The church was made for moments like this. This is one way to be the tangible expression of the love of Jesus in the community,” said Colby Atkins, Lead Pastor at Elevate Church.

Will Law the Associate Pastor of Elevate Church stated that it was the church’s hope that these meals met a need for this season.

The Elevate community is also hosting an event on May 16th with 3,000 to 5,000 bags of groceries that will be handed out to those in need.