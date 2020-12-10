Elevate Church prepares to host a drive-thru toy giveaway

One local church is doing their part to spread happiness to families in a time of need.

Elevate Church is preparing to host a drive-thru toy giveaway.

Several volunteers will be handing out toys at the church next Saturday morning on December 19th.

Right now, the church is collecting gifts for kids ranging from birth through age 16.

The church is hoping that the giveaway will not only put a smile on a child’s face, but also bring some relief to a family that may be struggling this year.

“2020 has been a hard year, and so we really want to be able to provide hope and joy to families and if we can bring any kind of sense of normalcy of having kids wake up and seeing a present underneath their tree then that’s what we want to do. We want to do that for as many families as we can,” said Will Law, Associate Pastor of Elevate Church.