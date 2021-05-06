Elevate Church takes part in National Day of Prayer

Dozens of faithful Christians gathered early Thursday morning to mark National Day of Prayer.

The event is celebrated through a 12-hour long public prayer service.

Christians from a variety of backgrounds and denominations from across the region gathered outside Elevate Church to listen to readings from the Bible.

The day was established in 1952 by a join resolution of Congress.

Many at the service say the goal is to foster unity within the Christian faith.

“There’s too much division, too much stuff when man tries to control everything and I think we have failed in different ways, so we’re appealing to heaven and we’re appealing to God.” Said Cindy Matta.

National Day of Prayer occurs the first Thursday of May. The all day prayer event will continue until 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.