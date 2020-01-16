Elk County Catholic School System to close St. Boniface School in Kersey, Pa.

Elk County Catholic School system has announced that St. Boniface School in Kersey, Pennsylvania will be closing at the end of the 2019/2020 school year, this according to a news release from the Elk County Catholic School System. The school was founded back in 1885.

St. Boniface school operates pre-k through grade five. Currently, 28 children are enrolled in grades kindergarten through grade five. That number was expected to fall further next year. According to the news release, as recently as 2011, there were 70 children enrolled.

The ECCSS board of directors voted unanimously to recommend closure of St. Boniface to the Diocese of Erie. Officials, including Bishop Lawrence Persico, approved the recommendation on Tuesday.

Officials with the ECCSS will work closely with the families affected by the closure to discuss their options moving forward.