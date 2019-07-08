Dog lovers united in Albion County over the weekend.

Elk Creek Historical Society hosted their 5th annual Doggy Ice Cream Social. The event raises awareness about pet services for dog owners in the West County, while bringing dog-lovers together.

“There’s not a lot in Elk Creek Township or the Albion area for dogs. You see a lot of things in Erie, but not in West County, so we started having the Doggy Ice Cream Social and a few events that are pet friendly. Today is all about the dogs, and having fun with your pups,” said Laura Rosecky, President of Elk Creek Historical Society.

Proceeds from the event benefit The Little Church on the Hill.