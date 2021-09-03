Elk Valley Manor apartment building evacuated, one person hospitalized in late night fire

One person was taken to the hospital after starting a fire while cooking, causing their apartment building to be evacuated.

Calls for the fire at the Elk Valley Manor on Westgate Drive in Girard came in to Erie County 911 just after 10 p.m. Thursday night.

According to reports from the scene, a resident was cooking when the fire began. That resident was injured and taken to the hospital.

At this time, there is no word on how severe those injuries are. The building was evacuated while fire crews investigated and cleared smoke from the apartment.

