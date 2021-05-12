Emergency Broadband Benefit Program launches to help Erie County residents receive monthly discounts

A new FCC program is launching today to help families in need receive discounts on their broadband service.

Fontaine Glenn was live in the newsroom with more on this program.

Erie County residents can now enroll in the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to receive up to $50 in monthly discounts on their broadband service.

Families eligible include:

participants in existing low-income or pandemic relief programs offered by a broadband provider

Lifeline subscribers, including those that are on Medicaid or accept SNAP benefits

households with kids receiving free and reduced-price lunch or school breakfast

Pell grant recipients

those who have lost jobs and seen their income reduced in the last year

The county executive says not only will it help families and businesses, it will benefit telemedicine.

“It’s gonna help that senior or that person who’s got an illness and needs to do telemedicine. Telemedicine has really taken off in this past year, and it’s safer for many people just to stay home and see their doctor for some minor things, versus having to go into a doctor’s office,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

To find out if you are eligible you can visit eriecountypa.gov/tag/emergency-broadband-benefit-program/.