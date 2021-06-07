Emergency Crews Called On Near Drowning Incident

Erie Police and fire crews were called to the 2000 block of Oneida Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of a drowning victim.

According to Erie County 911, the victim is a small child who has gone into cardiac arrest.

The child has been taken to the hospital.

Erie County 911 also saying the caller said the child was found in a pool in the back of the residence.

There’s no word on the child’s condition at this time.

Erie Police and fire department responded, as well as EmergyCare. Erie Police and fire department remain on scene.

