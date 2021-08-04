Emergency crews called to Presque Isle Bay for water rescue

Emergency crews responded to a water rescue on the Bayfront. From this rescue, one person was taken to the hospital.

Police and firefighters converge on Presque Isle Bay for a water rescue.

The first reports of a problem came in around 8:40 p.m.

First responders were dispatched to the foot of Sassafras Street. According to reports at the scene, a 17-year-old had been last seen going under the surface.

Those witnesses attempted to rescue the victim.

Crews reported a victim pulled from the water about 40 minutes later at 9:22 p.m. when resuscitation efforts were attempted.

According to Erie County 911 one person was transported to the hospital by Emergycare, the deputy fire chief said that the person was unresponsive at the time.

Erie firefighters were assisted at the scene by scuba divers, the Coast Guard and a boat from the West Lake Fire Department.

“And they went in and started a search pattern, and probably within 15 minutes they brought him to the surface,” said Deputy Fire Chief Fred Gillespie, City of Erie Fire Department.

We have a crew on the scene working on this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

