Emergency crews continue to use Narcan to prevent opioid overdose deaths. According to emergency officials they are using them at the same rate as last year.

However, this does not reflect the number of overdoses because the Narcan can now be purchased over the counter, and law enforcement also carries them as well.

Since the pandemic began, people might also fear calling 911.

“Quite frankly we can still provide the same treatment that we did before. We still have access to all the same equipment, the same medications, now we just use more PPE on calls to be cautious,” said David Basnak, Operations Manager at Emergycare.

An opioid overdose stops breathing and can lead to cardiac arrest. Narcan protects the respiratory system.