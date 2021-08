Emergency crews made quick work of a water rescue in North East Township.

Calls for a water rescue went out shortly before 8 p.m. Monday night near Freeport Beach.

According to Erie County 911, an overturned kayak was pulled from the water.

Crews had the kayaker back on shore in about ten minutes.

No injuries were reported from this rescue.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists