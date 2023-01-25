Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a trapped victim Wednesday morning on Oliver Road.

State police have told WJET that the driver was headed southbound on Oliver Road when they lost control close to McLaughlin Road. The vehicle spun and crashed into a tree on the driver’s side as the tree was pushed about 40 inches into the body of the car.

The impact severed the front portion of the vehicle. State police added that it took about an hour and 40 minutes for the extraction of the victim.

The victim was then sent by ambulance to the hospital where they are said to be in critical condition.