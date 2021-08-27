Emergency demolition planned for Route 18 bridge in Girard; expect lane restrictions, rolling closures

The Route 18 bridge over I-90 in Girard will be demolished after an overheight vehicle hit the bridge on Aug. 25th.

PennDOT announced the emergency demolition of the bridge will take place after Labor Day.

Temporary lane restrictions and rolling closures on Interstate 90, as well as, a detour of Route 18 traffic will begin September 7th.

The bridge was struck by an overheight vehicle on August 25, causing the travel lane of I-90 eastbound to close near Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) in Girard Township. The shoulder of the northbound lane of the Route 18 bridge was also closed as PennDOT crews inspected the bridge to determine the extent of the damage.

During the demolition of the bridge, detours will be posted for Route 18 and I-90 traffic.

Daytime temporary lane restrictions will be in place on I-90 in the area of the bridge starting September 8, as preliminary demolition work gets underway.

Nighttime rolling closures will be used while the bridge deck and beams are removed. These are expected to be in place between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from September 13 to September 15.

A detour for Route 18 through traffic will remain in place until the new bridge opens during the 2022 construction season.

Information on the I-90 project, including traffic patterns changes and photographs, can be found online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

