Emergency Management Service agencies across northwest Pennsylvania meet to discuss issues

Emergency medical agencies from Northwestern Pennsylvania met in Crawford County on Thursday discussing issues that have been crippling their efforts for several years.

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities all over the state, the issues of sustainable funding, declining reimbursement and keeping EMS workers are all having an effect on the communities they serve.

Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry says Senate Bill 6-98 will create a public safety authority, allowing counties to help individual municipalities and funding.

“It allows for a revenue source to be treated that doesn’t relate to property tax, so a fee-based structure who require an ambulance to come when called will pay a fee or a type of fee to have it ready to come,” said Eric Henry, Crawford County Commissioner.

Moving forward, Henry says he hopes to visit all 51 municipalities in Crawford County to hear from each one to see what problems lie within the county.

