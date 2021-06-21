Emergency managers in Crawford County say that new software will help residents learn about pending weather emergencies and more

Emergency managers in Crawford County said that new software will soon help residents learn about pending weather emergencies and a lot more.

This software can send out 20,000 messages at a time either by text, voice, or email in just minutes.

The system will warn smartphone users of any pending disasters or even a live action shooter event.

“We will be able to use this for instances such as significant weather events, amber alerts for missing or endangered children, and other disasters natural and man made,” said Greg Beveridge, Crawford County Public Safety.

The county hopes to have the advanced notification system available by August.

There will be no charge from the county, but some phone services could add a monthly charge.

