Emergency public meeting held discussing future of Wesleyville Hose Company

The Wesleyville Hose Company is fighting to keep its doors open.

The Wesleyville Borough Council is considering closing them down because of missed calls.

The fire department held an emergency public meeting Sunday night to discuss the department’s future.

The fire chief tells JET 24 Action News that they are dealing with the same manpower issues other area volunteer fire departments are faced with. He says they need more volunteers including first responders, certified EMT’s and firefighters.

“This is a big issue with everybody else. We are only one square mile and we don’t have the membership that everyone else does, but we are working towards it. We are working towards our bigger goal to have the membership we had ten years ago.” said John Wiercinski.

At the March 10th Wesleyville Borough Council meeting, they will be voting on closing the department.