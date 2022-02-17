Emergency rental assistance phasing out in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County has announced that it will no longer accept emergency rental assistance applications.

The county is planning to process all applications that were received through Feb. 16, and it has suspended accepting new applications. According to a county press release, the federal emergency phase of the pandemic is set to expire on March 31.

More than $24 million in emergency funds had been distributed by the county since May 2021. The county press release noted that more than 7,700 families have “suffered financial harm due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The program had been managed by Erie County Care Management. It had aimed to prevent homelessness “during the worst pandemic in history,” the press release stated. The assistance covered both rent and utilities.

Families at or below 80 percent of the county median household income were eligible to receive assistance, and families with incomes below 30 percent of the median income were given priority.

The county noted that the application process could resume if additional funds become available.