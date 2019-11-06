Emergency responders in Crawford County working to put stop the bleed kits in schools

Police Officers and Firefighters in Crawford County are working to make schools safer.

Local EMTs, police officers, and firefighters are working to put stop the bleed kits in county schools and to train teachers and other staff in their use.

They’re starting with the Meadville High School and middle school.

The kits have bandages, dressings, and tourniquets, which can be used to stop bleeding in an event of a school shooting or other emergency.

“One of the leading causes of death in a school violence situation is blood loss. Having someone there early to be able to stop that blood loss and be that first line responder as the police are clearing the scene to let us get in, could be the difference between life and death,” said Evan Kardosh, Meadville Firefighter/paramedic.

The police and fire unions are raising money for the kits with some help from area businesses and the local VFW.