Emergency service grant program for fire companies and emergency services

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, announced today that fire companies and emergency service providers throughout Pennsylvania are now eligible to apply for state funding through the Fire Company, Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.

The program is administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. It provides financial support to first responders facing operational challenges due to COVID-19.

“First responders are consistently on the front lines of the most challenging and dangerous scenarios. COVID-19 is no exception. I’m proud Pennsylvania is committing to the brave women and men who keep us safe with grant funding that will ensure they have the facilities, equipment and training needed to do just that,” Bizzarro said.

Eligible paid and volunteer fire companies, emergency medical services and volunteer rescue squads will have until Aug. 7 to apply for the grant to fund operational expenses, cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting equipment and career fire departments may use funds for overtime costs during the COVID-19 emergency.

The OSFC will post information regarding submission and approval procedures at www.osfc.pa.gov.

Bizzarro urges all eligible emergency service providers and fire companies to apply for these funds. All registration questions can be directed to the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, 1310 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg, by calling 1-800-670-3473 or emailing ra-vfcvasgp@pa.gov.