Emergency service grant

The State Fire Commissioner’s Office granted more than $144,000 to 12 area emergency departments.

The grant money is used for maintenance and improvement of facilities, as well as equipment, training and other costs associated to the departments.

One of the departments selected was Millcreek’s West Ridge Fire Department. Fire Chief Jerry Derosa says the funding will go towards purchasing digital pagers for active members which cost about $500 per pager.

The pagers “will enable our members to hear both sides of dispatch as well as equipment going en route, canceled, officer going en route, which we do not have that capability now… with analog pagers,” said Derosa.

West Ridge received more than $14,000 in grants.