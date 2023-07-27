One valuable community asset continues its mission of raising funds to keep people safe.

On Thursday, EmergyCare announced its inaugural EmergyRace. The event challenges teams of volunteers to compete in a race similar to the popular show “The Amazing Race”.

The race includes reading clues and finding locations, and the money raised goes towards education training of medical personnel in Erie County.

“EmergyCare is a community asset and we have to help support that community asset. They are the first responders to answer that 911 call when you call for help to be taken to a hospital or have health-related medical issues,” said Karen Surkala of AHM St. Vincent Hospital.

The EmergyRace is sponsored by AHN Saint Vincent Hospital and is scheduled for September. More information on this event is available online.