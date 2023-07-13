Like many Pennsylvania EMS agencies, EmegyCare is fighting back against its staffing shortage.

EmergyCare is working to build up its staff through its EMS academy. Those classes take place inside EmergyCare’s education center.

They hired people without previous medical training and put them through the emergency medical technician program. It’s a mix of lectures and hands-on training.

“Everybody has this expectation that when they call 911, help is going to come, and the problem is that we are experiencing staffing shortages just like every other industry right now. We want to make sure that every 911 call is answered timely, quickly and with the priority that it deserves,” said David Basnak, executive director of EmergyCare.

In the last three years, EmergyCare has graduated nearly 20 candidates through the program, and many have stayed in the community.