Emergycare honors emergency service members in celebration of EMS Week

Emergycare honored its emergency service members today in celebration of EMS week.

Today, Emergycare recognized 25 employees with the Lifesaver Award. These employees saved a life from a non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest.

Also during the event, an EMS worker was awarded the “Spirit of Emergycare” award. He says he receives this award in honor of all the EMS workers on the street.

“Nobody works to get an award, we all work to make better for the next patient we contact. I think receiving the award is outstanding and it kind of reinforces that what you’ve been doing is doing the right thing,” said David Leicht, Spirit of Emergycare Award Recipient.