A local medical service remembers a long-time active employee after they said he passed away Monday morning.

Don Millar was one of the original employees of EmergyCare who began working there in 1983. Millar was a paramedic in the City of Erie at the medic units throughout the county, as well as a flight paramedic.

The director of operations for EmergyCare said Millar was a mentor to everyone he encountered, had a high standard, and expected the same of other people.

“It’s kind of somber around here right now. People are sharing memories of Don, but really in our line of work, people deal with things a little differently, and it’s a little quiet,” said Todd Steele, director of operations, EmergyCare.

Steele said Millar has touched lives in all communities throughout northwestern Pennsylvania.