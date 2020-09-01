Emergycare receives federal grant for rural EMS training

A lot of our kids are taking classes through remote learning these days.

That same technology could soon help train the next generation of emergency responders.

Erie ambulance provider Emergycare is one of only 35 agencies across the country to receive federal grant dollars for rural EMS training.

The nearly $190,000 will be used to teach classes in Erie that will also be seen in Warren and Meadville at a time when many agencies are hurting for trained EMS workers.

“We’re not doing it just to help Emergycare or other career agencies or the volunteer agencies it’s to help us all and to get those EMS people trained and in their communities to provide care,” said Bill Hagerty from Emergycare.

In just the five years between 2013 and 2017, Pennsylvania lost nearly 370 first responder agencies.