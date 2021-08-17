EmergyCare to hold paid EMT Academy in efforts to recruit students to EMS Industry

There’s a national EMT worker shortage and Erie’s EmergyCare is taking action to recruit more first responders to help save a life.

This fall, EmergyCare is hosting a paid EMT Academy to recruit community members to the EMS industry.

The program is looking to have 12 students from the Erie area that are 18 and older who have passed a background check.

Those who are considered for the program will get hands-on EMT experience for a minimum of 32 hours, while getting paid $13 an hour.

The president of EmergyCare says nonprofit emergency medical services serve the people in Northwest Pennsylvania, so the staffing issue needs to be addressed.

“We have 11 stations, 35 ambulances, 250 to 300 employees. So the future is bright but we need to get over this staffing issue because that’s what is in front of us today, was in front of us five years ago. We’ve solved that issue and now it has come back again,” said Bill Hagerty, president, EmergyCare.

The academy will begin on September 27th and run through November 19th.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists