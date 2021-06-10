EmergyCare to host 5th Garage Gala this weekend

EmergyCare will host its 5th Garage Gala this weekend.

The 5th “almost” annual Garage Gala will take place on Friday, June 11th from 5 to 9 p.m. The event was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The gala will take place in the grass lot behind the EmergyCare Headquarters at 1926 Peach Street. The lot is located off West 20th Street.

The gala will have local food trucks, drinks from Erie Beer and specialty and signature cocktails from Custom Cocktails Bar on site.

BB2 (“A BluesBeaters Duo”) will provide entertainment. There will also be art work for viewing from Artists Rachel Berlin, Helen Tullio Studios and Brian Matthew Photography.

Food Trucks attending include: 3 B’s BBQ, The Atacolypse, The Big Cheese, Bonnell’s

Auto Group Ice Cream Truck, Sticks and Bricks Pizza and SorcErie.

Other vendors include: Tipsy Bean, Custom Cocktails Bar, Erie Beer and Give A Crepe.

Proceeds from Garage Gala help EmergyCare provide on-going training to their employees; fund implementation of new equipment and technology for best patient outcomes; and assist with community outreach efforts such as teaching CPR and participation in health and safety fairs.