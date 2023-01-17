(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The demolition of the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building is underway, closing a bygone era in Erie’s history. The building is a relic of Erie’s manufacturing prowess at the turn of the twentieth century.

A portion of the site will be repurposed and the rest will be demolished and redeveloped. The interior demolition and cleanup already is completed, and Jan. 17 marked the beginning of the exterior demolition.

While demolition is underway, a lane of traffic will be closed on West 12th Street.