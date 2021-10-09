Emma’s Footprints holds annual memorial walk at Penn State Behrend

A memorial walk returns to the area while supporting a non profit that helps those who are grieving for the loss of a child.

Emma’s Footprints annual walk took place on Saturday morning at Penn State Behrend.

“When you go through a loss, grief feels really lonely. So to be able to come here, gather, look around at other families is just really empowering,” said Tracey Dailey, Co-Founder of Emma’s Footprints.

Dailey said that she created the non profit and memorial after losing her daughter Emma.

This year 700 participants raised about $30,000 to support families after losing a child.

“We are so blessed to raise this money. We help out about 25 families a month so the funds are definitely needed, and we work really hard to raise that money and just love on those families,” said Dailey.

One woman walking in this event said that it was great to see so many families here. She said it helps her feel less alone in handling her grief.

“To see everybody wearing like the same colored shirts and actually get the visual of how many people go through this, and unfortunately it is and how we feel so supported and so loved. It means the world,” said Breanne Daugherty, Event Participant.

All proceeds from the walk help families pay for funeral costs, cremations, head stones, and counseling.

Daugherty said that Emma’s Footprints has helped her in so many ways.

“We were able to do a podcast episode and tell our daughter’s story. We go to support group every single month so we don’t feel as alone, and we get to talk about our daughter Addy a lot, and we also receive monetary support with out funeral costs,” said Daugherty.

