Emma’s Footprints invests $40,000 to lower maternal & infant death rates among the black community

Emma’s Footprints is investing thousands of dollars thanks to the Erie Community Foundation, which will be use to save black mothers and babies.

Researchers say 22.8 percent of black babies in Erie County are dying. That’s almost four times the death rate of white babies to die before their first birthday.

To reduce those numbers, the organization aims to save lives by using the investment to train and hire doulas.

Doulas are trained companions giving emotional and physical support throughout a woman’s pregnancy and labor.

“Looking at the numbers in Erie County — especially for our black mamas and black babies — it’s kind of being brought to my knees with we have to do better. At Emma’s Footprints, our mission is to serve a family that has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss,” said Tracy Dailey, co-founder, Emma’s Footprints.

“We have two fantastic hospitals. We have fantastic providers, but we’re still having poor birth outcomes for black women and people of color that we should not have because we have the tools,” said Tica Nickson, director of prevention, Emma’s Footprints.

For more information about doula services and Emma’s Footprints visit emmasfootprints.com