Emma’s Footprints to hold 6th annual Memorial Walk at Penn State Behrend

Losing a child can be hard on anyone, but having a network of support can help ease that pain. One local non-profit is working to support those grieving for a lost child through their annual memorial walk.

Emma’s Footprints is holding its 6th annual Memorial Walk for grieving families on Saturday in recognition of pregnancy and infant loss awareness month.

“Our mission here at Emma’s Footprints is to help families that have experienced a pregnancy or infant loss. So, we walk to memorialize our babies, remember our babies and get together and just kind of look around and see other families that are going through this,” said Tracy Dailey, co-founder of Emma’s Footprints.

Tracy Dailey, Emma’s mom, has been a grieving mother for 14 years. She says the first five years were very dark and lonely, but meeting with other families over the years has given her some light back in her life.

“Starting this organization and being around hundreds of families that have gone through similar experiences, it just makes it feel not so lonely and it really helps on our trading journey,” Dailey said.

Instead of a registration fee, the 53 families host a fundraiser to raise money to go towards the organization.

“They do creative fundraisers. They sell coffee mugs and candles before big sales,” Dailey said. “What’s cool about that is the families get to go out and talk about their babies to their other family and friends.”

The walk is at Penn State Behrend’s Junker Center starting at 9:00 a.m.

