Emma’s Footprints to hold memorial walk at PSU-Behrend this Saturday

Losing a child can be very hard to handle, but having a network of support can help ease that pain.

Emma’s Footprints is holding their sixth annual memorial walk this Saturday at Penn State-Behrend. The event brings families together as they remember their little ones who are no longer with them.

The three-mile walk will start at the Junker’s Center parking lot at 9 a.m.

The organization is hoping to raise $30,000 to help grieving families with funeral costs and burial costs. Currently, they have raised $28,400.

As of now, 52 families have already registered. If you would like to register, click HERE.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.