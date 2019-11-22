Emmaus Soup Kitchen holds early Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving comes early for those who need it the most.

Emmaus Soup Kitchen holding their annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday night. The soup kitchen dishing out the dinner s to those who may not have access to a Thanksgiving meal. Guests at the event filling up seats to enjoy all of the traditional fixings.

“A lot of people are coming and they’re getting their Thanksgiving meal and sharing with us. We call it our Emmaus family so they’re sharing with our Emmaus family.” said Breanna Mekuly, Ministry Assistant at Emmaus Soup Kitchen.

Emmaus Soup Kitchen has been operating in Erie since the 1970s