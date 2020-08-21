Employee at Sheetz in Edinboro tests positive for COVID-19; store closed immediately for deep clean

An employee at the Edinboro Sheetz has tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday night, the company is saying they want to be as transparent as they can. The store located around Route 6N has closed immediately for a deep clean and sanitization.

The employee did, however, work at the store today.

A spokesperson for Sheetz saying in part:

“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines.”

The statement goes on to read that:

“All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”