Employees at the Albion Borough have a new office off of East State Street.

The new office is in the back of the Andover Bank Building.

This building will provide more opportunities for larger council meetings and accessibility for those handicapped.

Gary Wells, Manager of the Albion Borough said that former meetings were held at the fire department which created hassles for residents.

“The professionalism as a government we didn’t have before, beautiful offices and beautiful space. Erie County has also helped us with Cares Act Funding,” said Gary Wells, Albion Borough Manager.

The new offices will also provide free and ample public parking.