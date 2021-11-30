Employees at Twinbrook Nursing Home rally for better living wages

Healthcare workers at one nursing home in Erie are rallying for better living wages.

This news comes after their shift change incentives were taken away.

The workers at Twinbrook Nursing Home held a press conference and picket in front of the building.

Most who still work there feel disrespected by the change as they say the shift change incentives were taken away abruptly with no warning.

Pat Rhodes has been a certified nursing assistant at Twinbrook Nursing home for 39 years and works third shift.

Ever since the extra pay and incentives were taken away from the shift change abruptly four months ago, Rhodes feels like her hard work has been ignored.

“I don’t understand it personally. It’s sort of a slap in our face. Clearly I feel like the owner doesn’t value us as staff. I think it should be addressed and that’s what we are here for,” said Pat Rhodes, CNA, Twinbrook Nursing Home.

The shift differential gave workers more pay and other incentives to pick up second or third shifts that are hard to get filled.

“It’s a huge chunk of change for the second and third shifters. Second shift gets an extra two dollars an hour. Third shift gets an extra dollar an hour,” said Rhodes.

Ten other workers were there on Tuesday evening picketing and walking around the nursing home shouting that the shift change incentives come back.

“We are hoping for dialogue with the owners and management and hopefully they will come to an agreement with us and give us our shift differential back because people really need that,” said Julie Blair, Nurse Aide at Twinbrook Nursing Home.

Workers said that with the loss of the shift differential most of the second shift workers have left which leaves the nursing home very short staffed.

There will be another picket rally again, but no date has been set. The workers have not received a response from their company for a resolution.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists